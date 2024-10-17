Chicago Police Board recommends firing officer in deadly shooting of Reginald Clay Jr.

The Brief The Chicago Police Board recommends firing Officer Fernando Ruiz for the shooting of Reginald Clay Jr. last year. Body camera footage showed Clay pulling a gun while fleeing police in North Lawndale. Ruiz violated policies on foot pursuits and de-escalation but can still request a hearing; Clay's family seeks criminal charges.



The Chicago Police Board is recommending that an officer be fired for his actions in the deadly shooting of a man last year.

Reginald Clay Jr. was killed as he ran from police in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Body camera video showed him pulling a gun from his waistband before he was shot.

On Thursday night, the police board recommended that Officer Fernando Ruiz be fired for violating the department's policies on foot pursuits and de-escalation.

Ruiz can still request another hearing or arbitration.

Family and friends of Clay want the officer to face criminal charges.

