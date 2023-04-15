Reginald Clay: Man killed by Chicago police had valid firearms FOID card, his father says

Relatives and friends of Reginald Clay Jr., who was shot dead by Chicago police on Saturday, said they were furious and hurt after his death.

Around 10 a.m., Clay Jr., 24, and some friends were gathering along West Flournoy to get ready for a funeral.

Police said that officers on a "gang de-escalation" detail spotted Clay leaning into a car. They said he ran from the street into a gangway, and that he pulled out a gun. Police said that's when an officer shot him.

Family members said he was shot multiple times in the back. Hours later, a pool of blood could still be seen where he collapsed.

Clay Jr.'s father, Reginald Clay Sr., said his son was working for Amazon and had a valid FOID card.

"What do you call this? They slaughtered my son, man," Clay Sr. said.