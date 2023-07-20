Family of Reginald Clay Jr. holds press conference after fatal foot pursuit incident
CHICAGO - The family of Reginald Clay Jr. is holding a press conference outside the 11th District Chicago Police Station on Thursday.
Clay was shot and killed during a foot pursuit earlier this year.
Body camera footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Clay being chased by an officer through a gangway. He is then seen turning toward officers with a suspected gun in his hand.
He was shot and killed on April 14.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Nearly a year after, the city adopted a new foot pursuit policy where officers can no longer chase suspects simply because they run away.
The family has already filed a lawsuit.