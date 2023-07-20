Family of Reginald Clay Jr. holds press conference after fatal foot pursuit incident

The family of Reginald Clay Jr. is holding a press conference outside the 11th District Chicago Police Station on Thursday.

Clay was shot and killed during a foot pursuit earlier this year.

Body camera footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Clay being chased by an officer through a gangway. He is then seen turning toward officers with a suspected gun in his hand.

He was shot and killed on April 14.

Nearly a year after, the city adopted a new foot pursuit policy where officers can no longer chase suspects simply because they run away.

The family has already filed a lawsuit.