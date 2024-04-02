Chicago police brew stronger ties with 10th Ward during 'Coffee with Cops' event

The Chicago Police Department is making it their mission to get out in the community and get to know their neighbors better.

McDonald’s is a gathering place for all kinds of people, and a lot of connections were made at the restaurant at 92nd Street and Commercial Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Residents of the 10th Ward showed up for coffee with several police officers, the district commander, and their alderman.

Officers from the 4th District spent time with the public they serve. The casual conversations are the base for community policing and healthy relationships.

Alderman Peter Chico (10th Ward) was a Chicago police officer in the district before he was elected. The commander shares the same neighborhood history.

Officials said because they are personally invested in the South Side, they have received a lot of support from the public.

They also said the high attendance at the "Coffee with Cops" event is a positive sign for the community, and they're already planning events to clean up and invest in the 10th Ward.