2 Chicago police cars crash, injuring 6 officers in Little Village

The Brief Six Chicago police officers were injured when two patrol cars collided early Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. All officers were taken to the hospital and are in good or fair condition.



Six Chicago police officers were injured after two patrol cars crashed into each other Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

Around 2:15 a.m., both of the patrol vehicles were driving northbound in the 1900 block of South Western Avenue when they collided, according to Chicago police.

Four officers were in one car while two were in the second. All six were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in either good or fair condition, police said.

