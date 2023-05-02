Chicago police warn of carjackings, armed robberies targeting food vendors and city residents

Chicago police are warning city residents about a recent string of carjackings and armed robberies where the victims targeted were food vendors or people coming from or going to work.

In each incident, police say the offenders who were armed with handguns exited a stolen vehicle and robbed the victims of their belongings.

The crimes occurred during the early morning hours in April and May.

4100 block of West Wabansia on April 22 2023 and April 23, 2023 10:00 AM

In the vicinity of Pulaski / Augusta and Armitage / Cicero

In the vicinity of Grand / St. Louis and Thomas / Pulaski

In the vicinity of 2600 -3200 South from Pulaski to Kostner

100 block of North Karlov on April 23, 2023 at 4:08 AM

3700 block of West Potomac on April 23, 2023 at 5:01 AM

1100 block South from Pulaski to Kostner

2600 block of South Sawyer Avenue on April 24, 2023 at 5:36 AM

700 block of North Sawyer Avenue on April 24, 2023 at 5:45 AM

2600 block of S Hamlin on April 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM

4300 block of West Hirsch on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM

1500 block of N Kedvale on April 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM

1100 block of North Central Park on April 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM

1900 block of North Ridgeway on May 02, 2023 between 3:00 AM and 4:00 AM

2700 block of South Lawndale on May 02, 2023 at 5:00 AM

2100 block of West Cullerton on May 02, 2023 at 4:45 AM

2000 block of North Hamlin on May 02, 2023 at 5:24 AM

4000 block of West Thomas on May 02, 2023 at 5:40 AM

1600 block of North Sawyer on May 02, 2023 at 5:53 AM

2000 block of North Pulaski on May 02, 2023 at 5:54 AM

The offenders are described as three to four Black men, between the ages of 17 and 21, wearing black ski masks, dark clothing, and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-8253.