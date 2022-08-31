Chicago police celebrate life of Officer Ella French on what would've been her 31st birthday

The Chicago Police Department honored Officer Ella French on what would have been her 31st birthday Wednesday.

The special roll call took place on the city’s West Side outside CPD’s 10th District Police Station.

French was the first female officer killed in the line of duty in Chicago in two decades.

Known as a cop’s cop, French worked for CPD for three years. She received one department commendation, 14 honor mentions, a Police Blue Star Award, and the Superintendent's Award of Valor.

French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Englewood last August. Thousands attended her funeral service.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Two brothers are now charged in her death.

So far this year, more than 40 Chicago police officers have been shot or shot at.

French’s partner Carlos Yanez was also shot and is still recovering from his injuries.

At the special roll call, there was prayer and ice cream.

French’s mother and other loved ones were in attendance as well.