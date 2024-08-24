Stolen car crash leaves 5 injured after high-speed chase on Chicago's NW Side

A high-speed chase on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday night ended in a serious crash, leaving five people injured.

Police said a helicopter was following four people in a stolen car, speeding northbound in the 7600 block of West Touy Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when the driver lost control and hit another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle, a 21-year-old man, suffered injuries to his leg and spine and was transported to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. Three other individuals, including two females and one male, were also taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Officers at the scene recovered a handgun from the stolen vehicle. Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident, and charges are pending. Traffic citations will be issued in connection with the crash.