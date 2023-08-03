Chicago police release crime statistics for July

Chicago police have just released crime statistics for the month of July.

Citywide, there were 59 murders in July – down almost 12 percent compared to July of last year, and six percent year to date.

Nine of the city's 22 police districts have reported a decline in homicides since the beginning of the year.

The number of people shot in July compared to last year decreased from 441 to 352, police said.

Police report 363 murders this year, compared to 387 in the same period of 2022.

As for carjackings, the city has recorded 707 vehicular hijackings since the beginning of the year, down roughly 27 percent compared to July 2022, police said. Of the 1,167 motor vehicle-related arrests, 126 were for for vehicular hijacking and 60 percent have been juvenile offenders, police said.

Violent crime on the CTA also went down by 21 percent compared to last July, officials said.

From the start of the year to the end of July, 1,722 people have been shot in Chicago, according to police. Data kept by the Sun-Times showed that number to be slightly higher at 1,739.

Officials say the year to date homicide clearance rate is 52.49 percent, the highest since 2015.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.