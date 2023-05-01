Chicago police warn of 2 suspects robbing CTA passengers at gunpoint

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who robbed CTA passengers at gunpoint on the city's Near West Side.

The incident occurred on April 29, 2023, at about 9:06 p.m. on the ramp to the train platform at the Racine Blue Line station – located at 430 S. Loomis St.

According to police, the two male suspects approached the victims on the ramp, pulled out a handgun and took the victims' phones and wallets before fleeing the CTA station.

Prior to the robbery, the suspects were seen on surveillance video at the Pulaski platform in the 011th District.

Suspects in CTA Blue Line robbery | Chicago Police Department

The first suspect is described as an 18-25-year-old Black man, standing between 5'09" to 6'00" tall and weighing 160-190 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is also an 18-25-year-old Black man, standing between 5'09" to 6'00" tall and weighing 130-160 lbs. He was wearing a black puffy coat and backpack, ripped blue jeans, and black sneakers.

CPD detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects to come forward with information to help with the investigation. Anyone with information should call 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.

Detectives urge the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to police immediately.