Chicago Police Department announces Interim Superintendent

The Chicago Police Department announced today that an Interim Superintendent has been appointed following the resignation of Superintendent David O. Brown.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric M. Carter has been appointed to the position by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

"It is my privilege to serve as Interim Superintendent and lead the brave men and women of CPD," said Interim Superintendent Carter. "We will continue the progress we made under the leadership of Superintendent Brown to build trust in our communities and strengthen safety across every neighborhood."

As First Deputy Superintendent, Interim Superintendent Carter served as CPD's second-in-command since July 2020.

Carter has been a member of the department for 30 years and has overseen the Bureaus of Patrol, Detectives, Counterterrorism and Special Operations in the past two years.

He also spent a majority of his career performing various patrol and investigative functions, including gang and narcotics investigations within the Bureau of Organized Crime. He has also served on both the FBI and DEA federal task forces.

Carter is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and holds a master’s degree in public and nonprofit corporate management from Saint Xavier University.