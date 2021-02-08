Chicago police detective robbed in South Shore; 1 in custody

One person is in custody after allegedly robbing an on-duty Chicago police officer Monday in South Shore.

About 7 p.m, the detective was canvassing the scene of a fatal shooting from Sunday night in the 7700 block of South Yates Boulevard when two people approached him from behind, Chicago police said.

One person was armed with a gun while the other had a knife, police said. They pushed the detective from behind and assaulted him while rummaging through his pockets.

The suspects fled after the detective’s partner showed up, police said.

The detective is a 26 year veteran of the department and was taken to a hospital in good condition with injuries to his head and neck, police said.

Responding officers arrested one of the suspects in the 2300 block of East 75th Street, police said. The other robber is not in custody.

Charges are pending.