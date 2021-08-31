Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police: Girl, 4, shot in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

Girl shot in Englewood

SkyFOX was over the scene Tuesday where a child was shot in the arm.

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say the child was in front of a home in the 600 block of W. 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood when she was struck by unknown gunfire. The girl was hit in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital.

She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There are no offenders in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP