Chicago police: Girl, 4, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.
Around 4:30 p.m., police say the child was in front of a home in the 600 block of W. 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood when she was struck by unknown gunfire. The girl was hit in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital.
She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
There are no offenders in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.
