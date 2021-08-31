Chicago police: Girl, 4, shot in Englewood

A 4-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say the child was in front of a home in the 600 block of W. 61st Street in the Englewood neighborhood when she was struck by unknown gunfire. The girl was hit in the arm and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital.

She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There are no offenders in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

