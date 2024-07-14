Chicago police heighten security for DNC after Trump rally shooting

The Chicago Police Department is monitoring the situation in Pennsylvania after former President Trump was shot at a campaign rally as it prepares for the Democratic National Convention.

In a statement on Sunday, the police department said it has been preparing for the convention for over a year, planning for all potential scenarios.

"CPD will assess and adjust resources as necessary in real-time, based on intelligence and what we are seeing on the ground to protect the entire city," CPD said in part.

Trump was injured in a shooting that broke out during the Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. As of Sunday, the former president said he was doing well and was on the way to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The Chicago DNC is set to take place at the United Center on Mon, Aug 19 – Thu, Aug 22.

About 5,000 delegates from across the country will come to Chicago, along with an estimated 50,000 visitors, to nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for re-election.

Chicago police said they are in "constant contact" with federal partners to ensure dignitaries and areas around the DNC are secured.

However, given the incident in Pennsylvania, CPD is urging the city to remain vigilant in light of what has happened.

"We want to remind everyone to please be aware of their surroundings in large gatherings, at work, places of worship, critical facilities and online. If you see something, say something by calling 911 to report suspicious activity," CPD said.

