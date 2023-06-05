Chicago police seek public's help in identifying hit-and-run vehicle

Chicago police are looking to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run on the city's North Side.

The crashed happened early Monday morning around 3:47 a.m.

According to police, a bicyclist was traveling in the 4000 block of North Clarendon Avenue when they were struck by a dark-colored Dodge Dart Rally/SXT.

The Dodge should have a shatter windshield as a result of the crash. It was last known to display Illinois License plate EA30824, police said.

Vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash | CPD

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The bicyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.