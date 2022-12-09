Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend: 'No questions asked'
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is hosting two gun turn-in events this Saturday.
Residents are asked to submit their unwanted guns in order to receive a prepaid $100 gift card. For each BB, replica or air gun, participants will receive a $10 gift card.
Officers will be at the following churches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- St. Titus M.B. Church, 12257 S. Emerald Avenue
- St. Agatha Catholic Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd.
All the guns that are collected will be destroyed.
"[Gun turn-ins] are extremely effective in making peoples' households much safer," said Glen Brooks from the Chicago Police Department. "The goal of the gun turn-in is to get people to dispose of those unwanted, unused and found weapons with no questions asked with the addition of getting $100 per gun."