Chicago police hosting two gun turn-in events this weekend: 'No questions asked'

The Chicago Police Department is hosting two gun turn-in events this Saturday.

Residents are asked to submit their unwanted guns in order to receive a prepaid $100 gift card. For each BB, replica or air gun, participants will receive a $10 gift card.

Officers will be at the following churches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. Titus M.B. Church, 12257 S. Emerald Avenue

St. Agatha Catholic Church, 3147 W. Douglas Blvd.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All the guns that are collected will be destroyed.

"[Gun turn-ins] are extremely effective in making peoples' households much safer," said Glen Brooks from the Chicago Police Department. "The goal of the gun turn-in is to get people to dispose of those unwanted, unused and found weapons with no questions asked with the addition of getting $100 per gun."