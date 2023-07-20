Chicago police work to identify man who died at hospital

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who died at a local hospital with a serious medical condition.

On May 31, 2023, the unidentified man was found at 5715 S. Cottage Grove. He was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, and then transferred to University of Illinois Chicago Hospital.

The man was admitted with a serious medical condition and later passed away, police said.

Detectives are now working to identify the man. He's described as a Black man, with brown eyes, weighing 95 pounds and standing 5-foot-3 inches tall. He's approximately 65 to 70 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8266.