Recognize this shirt? Chicago police seek to identify man found in Greater Grand Crossing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found on the city's South Side who was wearing a t-shirt with blue and yellow Asian lettering.

The man was discovered on Jan. 5, around 10:26 a.m., in the 1200 block of E. 73rd Street. Police say the individual has long dreads with blonde tips. He was also wearing black pants – and red, black and white Nike Air Jordan athletic shoes.

The man is currently hospitalized, police said. He is a Black man between the ages of 17 and 25. He is about 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8380.