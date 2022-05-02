Carjacking suspect arrested after running into Northwestern University medical building

A lockdown at Northwestern University’s Chicago campus was lifted Monday afternoon after police chased a carjacking suspect into a medical building.

"The suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody," police spokesman Thomas Ahern wrote on Twitter around 2:20 p.m.

The suspect was arrested in the basement of the Ward Building at 303 E. Chicago Ave., Northwestern University wrote in a campus alert. Where the suspect was arrested is next to the Feinberg School of Medicine building.

The carjacking occurred on the city's North Side and police chased the suspect all the way downtown, officials said.

According to police, a gun was recovered from the stolen vehicle, which was located near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue.

Gun recovered from stolen vehicle | Chicago Police Department

"It was very stressful, but I’m glad everyone is safe," said Elizabeth, a Northwestern employee.

About an hour before the arrest, the suspect ran into the Morton Medical Research Building at 310 E. Superior St. after Chicago police officers tried to pull over the vehicle near LSD and Chicago Ave. at 1:30 p.m., the university said in an earlier alert.

"There is an active threat event on the Chicago Campus. Run, Hide, Fight. Take proper shelter. Lock and/or barricade doors," the university wrote.

"For someone not originally from here, just kind of came here for training, it’s a little scary to figure out where to live, is it safe? Is this a trend that’s worrisome? Not sure. Just a little unnerving to see what’s going on," said Taimur Safder, Northwestern Memorial Hospital cardiology fellow.

This is the second SWAT incident to take place at Northwestern Hospital's campus in about a week's time.

Last Sunday, no threat was found when the emergency room was put on lockdown following a concerning phone call.

Area 3 Detectives are investigating.