Chicago police increase patrols amid 'threats of violence' stemming from Israel-Hamas war

Across Illinois, synagogues, Jewish schools, and daycares are increasing security measures amid reports of "threats of violence."

Chicago police are among the many law enforcement agencies who say they are stepping up patrols around these facilities out of an abundance of caution.

Locally, there have been no credible threats, but nationally there has become a growing concern after the terror attacks in Israel.

"We will have an increased uniform police presence across the city, including in our Jewish and Palestinian community areas and at all large gatherings, out of an abundance of caution," Chicago police said in a statement.

The police department added they are paying special attention to synagogues and mosques throughout Chicago, saying it's their "mission to keep all residents and visitors of our city safe."

"The Chicago Police Department mourns for all the innocent victims killed and injured in Israel and Gaza. We also stand with all those affected by this heartbreaking and horrific tragedy, both here in Chicago and across the world. In the face of this horrific situation, we encourage peace and humanity."

On Friday afternoon, some people reported seeing fighter jets along the lakefront and downtown. They sparked some concern on social media, but city officials say the jets were just practicing for the Chicago Bears game on Sunday.