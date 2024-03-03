Chicago police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Marquette Park early Sunday morning.
Police say an unidentified man was sitting in the 3100 block of West Marquette Road at 1:45 a.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the vehicle fled westbound without stopping to help.
Police say the car is believed to be a 2020-2024 Audi Q6 or Volkswagen Atlas/Cross Sport.
The male victim is believed to be in his 20s. He is 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighs roughly 130–150 pounds, according to police.
The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.