Chicago police investigate smash and grab at West Rogers Park store

A West Rogers Park business was broken into and burglarized early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a store in the 7200 block of North Western Avenue around 12:37 p.m. and found that the front window has been shattered.

There were no suspects found at the scene, but a witness told investigators that two people fled from the store.

Multiple items were stolen. No arrests have been made at this time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Area Three Detectives are investigating.