Chicago police investigating after 5-year-old girl dies from child abuse

Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a 5-year-old girl on Sunday.

Authorities reported that the child was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park yesterday afternoon due to injuries consistent with child abuse. She had bruising on her face.

Police later confirmed her passing due to the sustained injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Lyric Jackson. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple injuries associated with child abuse.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and there are no suspects in custody.

Further details were not immediately provided. The investigation remains ongoing.