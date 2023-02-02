Chicago police investigating after vehicle rams into Humboldt Park building, drives away

A vehicle struck a commercial building, causing significant damage, before fleeing the scene Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

According to police, an unknown red vehicle was traveling in the 3500 block of W. Grand Avenue when it struck a Fresenius Kidney Care.

The vehicle then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported from the business, and police say the building was evacuated due to water issues.

No further information was immediately available.