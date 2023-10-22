Chicago police investigating rash of armed robberies overnight

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies overnight in the city's 14th District.

Each of the four victims was approached by a silver sedan between 11:30 p.m. and midnight with two to three armed men hopping out of the vehicle each time demanding property, according to police.

Two women, 22 and 28-years-old, were walking to a vehicle in the 1600 block of North Wolcott around 11:30 p.m. when they were approached by the armed men. The women complied with the offenders and handed over their personal property, police said.

About 30 minutes later, a 26-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the 3500 block of West Pierce when he was chased by the suspects. The offenders struck the man in his face and stole his personal belongings before fleeing the area. The victim sustained minor bruising and refused medical attention.

When the offenders attacked a female just a few blocks away on West Beach Avenue, a 24-year-old man intervened and pulled out his own gun. The man exchanged gunfire with the robbers, but no one was injured. Police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

There's no word on whether the crimes are connected, but Area Five detectives are investigating.