Chicago police issue community alert after string of armed robberies

Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for robbing several people at gunpoint in Englewood this month, according to a community alert issued Sunday morning.

In each incident, someone was approached by a man armed with a black handgun who demanded their property and fled on foot, police said.

The robberies happened:

• About 7 a.m. Apr. 2 in the 6800 block of South Bishop Street;

• About 8:35 a.m. Apr. 8 in the 6800 Block of South Laflin Street; and

• About 5:30 a.m. Apr. 15 in the 6700 Block of South Ashland Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The suspect was described as a Black male, between 18 and 30-years-old, about 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-2, wearing a black hoodie and red skull cap, authorities said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.