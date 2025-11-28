Chicago police issue alert after 7 armed robberies reported in four days on North Side, Loop

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Lake View East, Lincoln Square, Lake View and the Loop, where one or two offenders used a black handgun to demand phones, wallets and purses. The suspects were described as Black males, 13–16 years old, wearing all black or dark blue clothing and black ski masks; seven incidents occurred between Nov. 24–27 across the North Side and downtown. Police urge the public to stay aware, report suspicious activity, and contact Area Three detectives or submit anonymous tips referencing case P25-3-050A.



Chicago Police are warning of a string of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Lake View East, Lincoln Square, Lake View, and the Loop.

What we know:

In each incident, one or two offenders approached victims while brandishing a black handgun and demanding property, including cell phones, wallets, and purses.

The offenders are described as Black men, 13–16 years old, wearing all black or dark blue colored clothing and black ski masks.

Locations and dates:

2600 block of N Clark on November 24 at 8:40 p.m. (Lincoln Park)

3400 block of N Broadway on November 25 at 12:13 a.m. (Lake View East)

3200 block of N Broadway on November 25 at 12:15 a.m. (Lake View East)

4600 block of N Ravenswood on November 26 at 9:00 p.m. (Lincoln Square)

1300 block of W Eddy on November 26 at 10:00 p.m. (Lake View)

400 block of W Surf on November 27 at 1:09 a.m. (Lake View East)

100 block of N Beaubien Ct on November 27 at 1:40 a.m. (Chicago Loop)

What you can do:

The public is reminded to be aware of your surroundings, report suspicious behavior, call 911 immediately and remain on the scene if possible.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P25-3-050A.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.



