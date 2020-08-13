Chicago police launch anti-looting deployments downtown

Chicago police are taking a hardline stance against looting.

Superintendent David Brown says the Chicago Police Department would be testing deployments downtown Thursday night and is prepared to use every method possible to stop looters.

The Magnificent Mile was loaded in the evening with squad cars and officers on foot and bikes to prevent any more looting from occurring. This comes after widespread looting and civil unrest took place early Monday morning where more than 100 people were arrested and several officers were injured.

“We are going to deploy all tactics necessary to prevent and stop looting. [That may mean] deploying spike strips to puncture your tires,” Supt. Brown said. “We’ve increased our numbers, we have extended our hours that our officers work. There’s an increase of 1,000 officers that would normally be here.”

Not everyone was pleased with what the police superintendent had to say.

"11 o'clock is when everyone converged. Are they prepared for something like that? I've seen police a lot in our area. I've never seen them so unprepared for what happened [the other night]," said small business owner Mo Zahid.