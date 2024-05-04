Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police launch death investigation after body found in South Side home

By Cody King
Published  May 4, 2024 3:04pm CDT
Jeffery Manor
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a home on the city's South Side, prompting a death investigation by Chicago police. 

Officers were called at 12:44 p.m. Saturday to the 9800 block of S. Hoxie. 

When police arrived, they found the individual dead inside a residence, but further details are limited. 

Their identity has also not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available. 