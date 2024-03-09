Chicago police launch investigation after woman found dead in Rogers Park

A 63-year-old woman was found dead in Rogers Park early Saturday, prompting an investigation by Chicago police.

The woman was found unresponsive at 6:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of W. Sherwin Avenue, not far from Jarvis Beach.

Police say she was outside, but further details on her location are undisclosed.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were "no obvious signs of trauma," according to CPD.

The woman has not yet been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy and the death investigation is ongoing.