Chicago police launch video series in hopes of solving cold case murders

Chicago police are hoping to shed some new light on cold cases.

The department is launching a series titled "Chicago Cold Case" to draw attention to unsolved homicides. The goal is to generate new tips that can possibly lead to an arrest.

The series highlights cases that range from decades old to cases from just a few years ago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The first episode details the investigation into the 1981 homicide of Lizzie Malcolm and her 7-year-old daughter, Lucretia lee.

Advertisement

The videos will be made available on CPD's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.