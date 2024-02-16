Chicago police warn of recent spate of license plate thefts

Chicago police are warning residents about recent theft incidents in which license plates were taken from vehicles on the city's Northwest Side.

In each incident, police say an unknown offender removes the front or rear plate from a vehicle parked on the street. In some of the thefts, both plates were taken.

The crimes all occurred in the overnight hours and the thefts weren't noticed until the daytime.

The incidents happened at the following locations:

3500 block of North Elston Ave on February 1, 2024

3800 block of North Lamon Ave. on February 1, 2024

3300 block of North Cicero Ave. on February 3, 2024

3100 block of North Nordica Ave. on February 3, 2024

3000 block of North Kilpatrick Ave. on February 5, 2024

5200 Block of West Cullom Ave. on February 6, 2024

3600 block of North Lotus Ave. on February 6, 2024

6200 block of North Cicero Ave. on February 6, 2024

4000 block of North Lockwood Ave. on February 10, 2024

2100 block of North Leclaire Ave. on February 10, 2024

3300 block of North New England Ave. on February 11, 2024

3600 block of North Harlem Ave. on February 12, 2024

6400 block of West Belmont Ave. on February 13, 2024

3700 block of North Newcastle Ave. on February 13, 20024

Police have no description of the offender or offenders. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394.

What you can do: