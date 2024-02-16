Chicago police warn of recent spate of license plate thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about recent theft incidents in which license plates were taken from vehicles on the city's Northwest Side.
In each incident, police say an unknown offender removes the front or rear plate from a vehicle parked on the street. In some of the thefts, both plates were taken.
The crimes all occurred in the overnight hours and the thefts weren't noticed until the daytime.
The incidents happened at the following locations:
- 3500 block of North Elston Ave on February 1, 2024
- 3800 block of North Lamon Ave. on February 1, 2024
- 3300 block of North Cicero Ave. on February 3, 2024
- 3100 block of North Nordica Ave. on February 3, 2024
- 3000 block of North Kilpatrick Ave. on February 5, 2024
- 5200 Block of West Cullom Ave. on February 6, 2024
- 3600 block of North Lotus Ave. on February 6, 2024
- 6200 block of North Cicero Ave. on February 6, 2024
- 4000 block of North Lockwood Ave. on February 10, 2024
- 2100 block of North Leclaire Ave. on February 10, 2024
- 3300 block of North New England Ave. on February 11, 2024
- 3600 block of North Harlem Ave. on February 12, 2024
- 6400 block of West Belmont Ave. on February 13, 2024
- 3700 block of North Newcastle Ave. on February 13, 20024
Police have no description of the offender or offenders. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394.
What you can do:
- Inspect your vehicles and insure both license plates are securely attached. If a plate is missing, notify the police immediately.
- Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functioning and recording.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.