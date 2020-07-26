Chicago police looking for burglars breaking into churches and schools on South Side

Chicago police are warning residents of four schools and churches that were burglarized in July in West Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone broke into a school or church and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

Between July 3 and July 7 in the 7000 block of South Paulina Street;

About 1 p.m. July 8 in the 6900 block of South Wolcott Avenue;

About 7:45 a.m. July 18 in the 1800 block of West 71st Street;

About 9:10 a.m. July 20 in the 6900 block South Hermitage Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

MAN SHOT ON PARTY BUS IN ENGLEWOOD

MISSING GIRL, 16, LAST SEEN IN ENGLEWOOD

Advertisement

ROBBERIES REPORTED IN ENGLEWOOD