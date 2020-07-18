Robberies reported in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - Four robberies were reported in July in Englewood on the South Side.
In each incident victims were approached by up to three people who threatened them with a gun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The robberies happened:
- About 9:25 a.m. July 8 in the 1000 block of West 72nd Place and about 8:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street;
- About 8:30 a.m. July 9 in the 7100 block of South May Street; and
- About 1:40 a.m. July 10 in the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street.
Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.