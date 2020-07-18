Robberies reported in Englewood: police

Four robberies were reported in July in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident victims were approached by up to three people who threatened them with a gun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

About 9:25 a.m. July 8 in the 1000 block of West 72nd Place and about 8:45 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street;

About 8:30 a.m. July 9 in the 7100 block of South May Street; and

About 1:40 a.m. July 10 in the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.