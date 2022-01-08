Chicago police looking for missing 11-year-old Laila Weaver

article

Chicago police are searching for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.

Laila Weaver was last seen on West Flournoy Street near South Washtenaw in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. She was wearing a blue hooded jacket over an Army fatigue jacket, red shirt and jeans. She was carrying a purple furry backpack.

She is 5'8" tall and weights 170 pounds.

Weaver might be in need of medical attention. If you see her, contact Chicago Police at (312) 746-8251.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS