Chicago police looking for missing 11-year-old Laila Weaver
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen on Saturday.
Laila Weaver was last seen on West Flournoy Street near South Washtenaw in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. She was wearing a blue hooded jacket over an Army fatigue jacket, red shirt and jeans. She was carrying a purple furry backpack.
She is 5'8" tall and weights 170 pounds.
Weaver might be in need of medical attention. If you see her, contact Chicago Police at (312) 746-8251.
