Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police looking for missing teenager

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Roseland
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on Saturday.

Nikittia Champion, 19, was last seen near Princeton Avenue and 109th in West Roseland.

She was wearing a white and pink hoodie with a gray hoodie underneath, black Adidas jogging pants, and a black bonnet. Her hair is believed to be dyed orange.

Champion is 5'4" tall, 180 pounds, and sometimes goes by the nicknames "Kita" and "Jay Jay."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Mom charged with murdering 6-year-old son, sibling charged with helping her hide the crime

Lake County prosecutors said on Saturday that Jannie M. Perry, 38, killed her son, 6-year-old Damari Perry. She is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Damari's brother, Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. Another sibling faces charges in juvenile court. Natalie Bomke reports.