Chicago police looking for missing teenager

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on Saturday.

Nikittia Champion, 19, was last seen near Princeton Avenue and 109th in West Roseland.

She was wearing a white and pink hoodie with a gray hoodie underneath, black Adidas jogging pants, and a black bonnet. Her hair is believed to be dyed orange.

Champion is 5'4" tall, 180 pounds, and sometimes goes by the nicknames "Kita" and "Jay Jay."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS