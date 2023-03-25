Chicago police looking for robbers targeting stores on West Side
Chicago police said robbers are targeting small retail stores in the Austin and Garfield Park neighborhoods.
Police said at least three robberies may be connected.
On March 21, just before 9 a.m., a store on the 4200 block of West Madison in Garfield Park was robbed.
On the same day, a store on the 5100 block of West Division in Austin was robbed.
Then, on March 24, a store on the 5600 block of West Roosevelt in Austin was robbed around 9:50 p.m.