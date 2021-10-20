Chicago police looking for suspect who carjacked elderly woman at gunpoint

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly carjacked a 90-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Gresham neighborhood.

On Tuesday, shortly before 5 p.m., police say the male suspect used a gun to carjack the elderly victim in the 7800 block of South May Street.

He then fled the scene in her red Chevy Trailblazer, according to police.

The suspect is described as an African American male who is 40 to 50-years-old, wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8273. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.

