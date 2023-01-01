Chicago police looking for white Chevy Equinox in deadly hit and run crash involving man in wheelchair

article

Chicago police are looking for a white 2007 Chevy Equinox in connection with a deadly hit and run crash in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victims were eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland on Thursday around 6:20 p.m. when they were run over. A 63-year-old man died from his injuries.

The vehicle is a white 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois plates CZ74463.

If you have information about the crash, Chicago police would like you to call (312) 745-4521.