Chicago police looking for young man named Gay Dut who vanished on Christmas Eve

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Albany Park
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a young man who vanished on Christmas Eve.

Gay Dut, 22, was last seen around 8 p.m. on December 24 on Wilson Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood heading to North Avenue Beach.

Dut is described as 5'11", 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He wears glasses.

If you have seen him, call Chicago police at 312-746-6554.

