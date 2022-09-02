Chicago police make 25 arrests, recover thousands of dollars worth of drugs in major busts

Chicago police teamed up with the Bureau of Counterterrorism, the Gang Division and more to make 25 arrests just ahead of Labor Day weekend as a result of three major investigations.

A total of $116,000 worth of cocaine, $86,000 worth of heroin, and thousands in cannabis and illegal pills were seized.

Additionally, $130,000 worth of cash, nine cars and several guns were recovered.

The illegal operations were all tied to gangs, police said.

"These and other gang member illicit activities and ongoing conflicts were a threat to the Little Village neighborhood, Pilsen as well as Austin communities," said CPD Supt. David Brown. "This type of police work puts gang members and anyone engaged in illicit activity on notice. We won't stand for violence or illegal drugs in any community."

Those takedowns led to a homicide suspect being arrested.

Two others arrested were tied to a shooting in Chicago.