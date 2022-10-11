Chicago police: Man found shot in crashed vehicle on South Side

A man was found in a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood.

Around 4:50 p.m., police say the unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence in the 100 block of East 133rd Street.

The man had been shot in the lower body, police said. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The investigating is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.