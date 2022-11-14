Chicago police: Man found shot multiple times, pronounced dead at hospital

A 34-year-old man died after being found shot multiple times on Chicago's near West Side.

Around 12:58 p.m., police say the male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was discovered in the 2200 block of W Cermak Road, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.