Chicago police: Man shot by known offender on Southeast Side, in critical condition

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood.

Around 7:38 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a home in the 10000 block of South Calhoun Avenue when he was approached by a known offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck to the groin area and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.