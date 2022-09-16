Chicago police: Man shot in groin near West Side alley

A man is in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Friday afternoon.

At about 12:59 p.m., a 21-year-old man was near an alley in the 200 block of South Keeler when he was shot, police said.

The victim was struck in the groin area, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody.

Area Detectives are investigating, and police say the victim is being uncooperative with officers.