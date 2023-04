A 37-year-old man was shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left side. He was listed in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.