Chicago police: Man shot inside business in Roseland

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Thursday.

Around 5:43 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a commercial business in the 11000 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown offender fired shots.

The victim was struck in the head and chest and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.