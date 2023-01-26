Chicago police: Man wanted for aggravated battery in the Loop

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a male suspect wanted for an aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of West Madison Street on Dec. 8, 2022, in the Loop.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-0570. They can also provide an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.