Chicago police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in a drive-by on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon.

Around 1:56 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 2100 block of E. 71st Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.

The victim was struck by gunfire multiple times to the body, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.