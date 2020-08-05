Chicago police mistakenly arrest former Illinois State Representative Arthur Turner

“If this can happen to him two blocks from his home, it gives me pause that it can happen to anybody in this city,” said State Rep. Kam Buckner.

There are more questions than clear answers Wednesday about why two Chicago police women -- one reportedly Hispanic and one reportedly white -- took into custody a retired west sider who was for decades the most powerful Black man in the Illinois House.

“It’s hard to understand that one. It really is. I know that is actively under investigation by internal affairs. So, I won't comment further. But, obviously, there's a vast difference between a 73-year old and a 30-year old,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

While the mayor was a few years off on ages there, sources tell FOX 32 News the two officers stopped former Deputy Majority Leader of the Illinois House Arthur I. Turner because there was no front plate on his vehicle. A source says the officers had been assigned a police vehicle without a working computer, so they had to call in a request to double-check Turner's identity. They were allegedly told to bring in the 69-year old former lawmaker on a warrant for missing a court date in traffic court.

However, police apparently missed the fact that they wanted a different Art Turner who is 33-years-old, covered in tattoos and significantly taller than the Art Turner they handcuffed and took to the station house.

“There’s still no way I can wrap my brain around it,” Buckner said.

Long before he became a power in Springfield, Turner was a key West Side organizer in the campaign that elected Harold Washington as Chicago's first Black mayor in 1983.

His lawyer told FOX 32 that Turner, "was injured during the incident...injured by the handcuffs." He also said they may file suit.

Police brass have apologized for the incident.